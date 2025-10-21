Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from General Motors’ (GM) Q3 2025 earnings results
General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue of $48.5 billion remained relatively unchanged versus the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 56.6% year-over-year to $1.32 billion.
GAAP earnings per share was down 49.6% to $1.35 while adjusted EPS was down 5.4% to $2.80 compared to last year.
GM updated its guidance for the full year of 2025, and now expects net income attributable to stockholders to range between $7.7-8.3 billion. GAAP EPS is now expected to be $8.30-9.05 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $9.75-10.50.
