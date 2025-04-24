Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Key highlights from Hasbro’s (HAS) Q1 2025 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $887.1 million.
Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. were $98.6 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to $58.2 million, or $0.42 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.04.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net revenues in constant currency to be up slightly YoY.
Prior performance
