Key highlights from Hasbro’s (HAS) Q1 2025 earnings results

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $887.1 million.

Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. were $98.6 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to $58.2 million, or $0.42 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.04.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net revenues in constant currency to be up slightly YoY.

Prior performance