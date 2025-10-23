Key highlights from Hasbro’s (HAS) Q3 2025 earnings results

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $1.38 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $233.2 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to $223.2 million, or $1.59 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.68.

In the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment, revenue increased 42% YoY. Consumer Products segment revenue decreased 7% while Entertainment segment revenues increased 8%.

For the full year of 2025, the company now expects total revenue to grow high-single digits in constant currency.

