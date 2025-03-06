Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Q1 2025 earnings results
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue was $7.9 billion, up 16% year-over-year and 17% in constant currency.
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $598 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $387 million, or $0.29 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.49, up 2% from the prior-year period.
Revenue beat estimates but earnings fell short.
For the second quarter of 2025, HPE estimates revenue to be $7.2-7.6 billion, GAAP EPS to be $0.08-0.14 and adjusted EPS to be $0.28-0.34.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenue growth of 7-11% in constant currency. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.15-1.35 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.70-1.90.
The stock crashed over 16% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AVGO Infographic: Broadcom Q1 2025 revenue and earnings beat estimates
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The numbers also surpassed Wall Street's expectations. Earnings, excluding special items, increased
Macy’s (M) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 4.3% year-over-year to $7.8 billion. Comparable sales were down 1.1% on an owned basis and
KR Earnings: Kroger Q4 adj. profit drops on lower sales; beats estimates
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, as the grocery chain’s sales dropped 7%. Earnings exceeded Wall Street’s projections. The