Key highlights from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Q1 2025 earnings results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue was $7.9 billion, up 16% year-over-year and 17% in constant currency.

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $598 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $387 million, or $0.29 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.49, up 2% from the prior-year period.

Revenue beat estimates but earnings fell short.

For the second quarter of 2025, HPE estimates revenue to be $7.2-7.6 billion, GAAP EPS to be $0.08-0.14 and adjusted EPS to be $0.28-0.34.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenue growth of 7-11% in constant currency. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.15-1.35 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.70-1.90.

The stock crashed over 16% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance