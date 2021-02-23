Key highlights from Intuit (INTU) Q2 2021 earnings results

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue fell 7% year-over-year to $1.6 billion.
Net income was $20 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $240 million, or $0.91 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS fell 41% to $0.68.
For the third quarter of 2021, Intuit expects revenue to grow approx. 53-55%. GAAP EPS is expected to be $5.85-5.95 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $6.75-6.85.
For fiscal year 2021, revenue is expected to grow 15-17% to $8.8-8.9 billion. GAAP EPS is projected to fall around 21-23% to $5.30-5.50. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow approx. 4-7% to $8.20-8.40.
