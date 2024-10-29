Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q3 2024 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Operating revenue of $2.4 billion saw little change from the same quarter a year ago.
GAAP net loss was $60 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a loss of $153 million, or $0.46 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.16.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, JetBlue expects revenue to be down 7% to 3% year-over-year.
Prior performance
