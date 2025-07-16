Key highlights from Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Q2 2025 earnings results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Reported sales increased 5.8% year-over-year to $23.7 billion. Operational sales growth was 4.6%.

Net earnings grew over 18% to $5.5 billion, or $2.29 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 1.8% to $2.77.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The company saw sales in the US increase 7.8% to $13.5 billion while international sales grew 3.2% to $10.2 billion.

Sales in the Innovative Medicine segment rose 4.9% to $15.2 billion while sales in the MedTech segment increased 7.3% to $8.5 billion.

For full-year 2025, JNJ expects reported sales to range between $93.2-93.6 billion while adjusted EPS is expected to be $10.80-10.90.

The stock gained 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.