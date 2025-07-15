Key highlights from JPMorgan’s (JPM) Q2 2025 earnings results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Reported net revenue decreased 11% year-over-year to $44.9 billion. Managed net revenue was $45.7 billion, down 10%.

Net income declined 17% to $15 billion while earnings per share decreased 14% to $5.24 compared to last year.

Net revenue in the Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment was $18.8 billion, up 6% versus last year. In the Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB) segment, revenue grew 9% to $19.5 billion. Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) revenues were $5.8 billion, up 10% YoY.