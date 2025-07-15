Key highlights from JPMorgan’s (JPM) Q2 2025 earnings results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Reported net revenue decreased 11% year-over-year to $44.9 billion. Managed net revenue was $45.7 billion, down 10%.
Net income declined 17% to $15 billion while earnings per share decreased 14% to $5.24 compared to last year.
Net revenue in the Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment was $18.8 billion, up 6% versus last year. In the Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB) segment, revenue grew 9% to $19.5 billion. Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) revenues were $5.8 billion, up 10% YoY.
Most Popular
KO Q2 Preview: Can Coca-Cola regain its fizz amid sales headwinds?
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has been able to navigate through recent uncertainties in the market, such as cautious consumer spending amid high inflation and geopolitical issues. Investors are closely
What to look for when Philip Morris (PM) reports its Q2 2025 earnings results
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stayed green on Monday. The stock has gained 14% over the past three months. The tobacco company is scheduled to report its
What to expect when Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) reports Q2 2025 results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 21, before the opening bell, with the market looking for signs of momentum following the pizza