Key highlights from Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q1 2022 earnings results

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues dropped 19% year-over-year to $4.2 billion.

Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan Inc. was $667 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $1.40 billion, or $0.62 per share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings declined 47% to $732 million, or $0.32 per share.

For 2022, net income attributable to KMI is expected to be $2.5 billion.