Key highlights from Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q1 2022 earnings results

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues dropped 19% year-over-year to $4.2 billion.
Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan Inc. was $667 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $1.40 billion, or $0.62 per share, in the year-ago period.
Adjusted earnings declined 47% to $732 million, or $0.32 per share.
For 2022, net income attributable to KMI is expected to be $2.5 billion.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2022 Infographic: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today reported its first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. GAAP net earnings for the first quarter were $2.4 billion or $1.37 per share
PG Earnings: All you need to know about The Procter & Gamble Company Q3 2022 earnings results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. GAAP net earnings for the third quarter were $3.3 billion
Earnings: IBM Q1 profit beats estimates; revenue up 8%
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its first-quarter 2022 revenues increased 8%. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions, driving the tech giant's stock higher on Tuesday evening. The impressive