Key highlights from Kohl’s Corp.(KSS) Q4 2020 earnings results.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) today reported its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended January 30, 2021.

Total revenues decreased 10% to $6.1 billion.

Fourth-quarter GAAP net profit was $343 million, or $2.20 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $265 million, or $1.72 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The non-GAAP net profit was recorded at $2.22 per share which was above the analysts expectations.