Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Key highlights from Kohl’s Corp.(KSS) Q4 2020 earnings results.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) today reported its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended January 30, 2021.

Total revenues decreased 10% to $6.1 billion.

Fourth-quarter GAAP net profit was $343 million, or $2.20 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $265 million, or $1.72 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The non-GAAP net profit was recorded at $2.22 per share which was above the analysts expectations.

  • Kohl's Q2 profit drops 17% but beats estimates

Most Popular

Target Corp posts strong results in Q4: Infographic

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell today. The department store chain reported Q4 revenue of $28.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than

Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per

Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus

Tags

Department storesretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top