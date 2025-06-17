Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Key highlights from Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) Q2 2025 earnings results
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results.
Total revenues were $8.4 billion compared to $8.8 million in the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $477 million, or $1.81 per share, compared to $954 million, or $3.45 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.90.
New orders increased 6% to 22,601 homes while deliveries increased 2% to 20,131 homes in Q2. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 15,538 homes with a dollar value of $6.5 billion.
The average sales price of homes delivered was $389,000 in Q2, compared to $426,000 in the prior-year quarter.
For the third quarter of 2025, Lennar expects both new orders and deliveries to range between 22,000-23,000. Average sales price is expected to range between $380,000-385,000.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: FedEx looks set to report mixed results for Q4 2025
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is preparing to report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, June 24, at 4:00 pm ET. Recently, the management lowered its full-year earnings and revenue guidance for the
How Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) new strategy is fueling growth
Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) were up over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 31% over the past three months. The beauty retailer started fiscal year 2025
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Kroger (KR) reports Q1 2025 results
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is expected to report its first-quarter financial results next week. Customer engagement remained stable last year, driven by high-quality products and tailored promotional offers. Recently,