Key highlights from Mattel’s (MAT) Q2 2025 earnings results

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported second quarter 2025 earnings results.

Net sales of $1 billion was down 6% year-over-year as reported and in constant currency.

Net income of $53 million was down 6% from last year.

Earnings per share was $0.16 compared to $0.17 last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.19 remained unchanged versus the prior year.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects net sales to be up 1-3% in constant currency. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.54-1.66.