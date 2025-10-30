Key highlights from Merck’s (MRK) Q3 2025 earnings results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total worldwide sales of $17.3 billion were up 4% from the same period a year ago. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, sales grew 3%.

GAAP net income increased 83% to $5.8 billion and EPS increased 87% to $2.32 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 64% to $2.58.

For full-year 2025, the company now expects worldwide sales to be between $64.5-65.0 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.93-8.98.

