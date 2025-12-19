Key highlights from NIKE’s (NKE) Q2 2026 earnings results

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported revenues of $12.4 billion for the second quarter of 2026, which were up 1% on a reported basis and flat on a currency-neutral basis compared to the prior-year period.

Net income decreased 32% to $792 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to last year.

NIKE Brand revenues were $12.1 billion, up 1% on a reported and currency-neutral basis, while Wholesale revenues were $7.5 billion, up 8% on a reported and currency-neutral basis.

NIKE Direct revenues were $4.6 billion, down 8% on a reported basis and down 9% on a currency-neutral basis.

Revenues for Converse were $300 million, down 30% on a reported basis and down 31% on a currency-neutral basis.

In Q2, the company returned approx. $598 million to shareholders through dividends, up 7% from the prior year.