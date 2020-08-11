Key highlights from Nio (NIO) Q2 2020 earnings results

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 146.5% to RMB3,718.9 million ($526.4 million).

Net loss attributable to Nio’s ordinary shareholders was RMB1,207.8 million ($171 million), down 63.6% year-over-year. Adjusted net loss was RMB1,131 million ($160.1 million).

Net loss per American Depositary Share was RMB1.15 ($0.16). Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB1.08 ($0.15).

For the third quarter of 2020, the company expects total revenues to be between RMB4,047.5 million ($572.9 million) and RMB4,212.3 million ($596.2 million), representing an increase of approx. 120.4% to 129.3% year-over-year.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)