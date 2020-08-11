Key highlights from Nio (NIO) Q2 2020 earnings results

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 146.5% to RMB3,718.9 million ($526.4 million).
Net loss attributable to Nio’s ordinary shareholders was RMB1,207.8 million ($171 million), down 63.6% year-over-year. Adjusted net loss was RMB1,131 million ($160.1 million).
Net loss per American Depositary Share was RMB1.15 ($0.16). Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB1.08 ($0.15).
For the third quarter of 2020, the company expects total revenues to be between RMB4,047.5 million ($572.9 million) and RMB4,212.3 million ($596.2 million), representing an increase of approx. 120.4% to 129.3% year-over-year.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
Most Popular
Yelp (YELP): Revenue recovery depends significantly on COVID-19 environment
Shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) were down over 15% on Friday, a day after the company reported a decline in revenue along with a net loss for the second quarter
US economy adds 1.8 million jobs in July; unemployment rate drops to 10.2%
The US economy added 1.8 million jobs in July, marking the third consecutive month of employment growth as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic that has caused widespread disruption.
Yelp Q2 earnings: All key figures
Yelp (NYSE: YELP) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The results were better than what the street had anticipated. YELP shares rose 4% immediately following the