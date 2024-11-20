Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Nio’s (NIO) Q3 2024 earnings results
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $2.66 billion, down 2.1% from the same period a year ago.
Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was $732.7 million.
Net loss per ADS was $0.36. Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.31.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenues to be between $2.80-2.90 billion, representing an increase of approx. 15.0-19.2% from the year-ago period.
