Key highlights from Pfizer’s (PFE) Q1 2025 earnings results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues decreased 8% year-over-year to $13.7 billion.

GAAP net income decreased 5% to $2.96 billion, or $0.52 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 12% to $0.92.

For full-year 2025, the company expects revenues of $61-64 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.80-3.00.

Prior performance