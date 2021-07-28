Key highlights from Shopify Q2 earnings: Infographic

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The ecommerce giant reported Q2 revenue of $1.12 billion, up 57% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.24 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
SHOP shares rose 0.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 42% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Shopify Q2 earnings call transcript
