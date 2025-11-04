Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Key highlights from Shopify’s (SHOP) Q3 2025 earnings results

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOP) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $2.84 billion.

Net income was $264 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $828 million, or $0.64 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.34.

Gross merchandise volume increased 30% YoY to $92 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Shopify expects revenue to grow at a mid-to-high-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis.

