Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q1 2026 earnings results
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Sales of $1.5 billion were up 2% compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales were up 2.5%.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $33.5 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to a loss of $40.1 million, or $0.90 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.18.
For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects total sales of $1.47-1.51 billion. Same-store sales are expected to be down 1.5% to up 1% in Q2.
For fiscal year 2026, total sales are expected to be $6.57-6.80 billion. Same-store sales are expected to be down 2% to up 1.5% for the year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $7.70-9.38.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Oracle Q4 Earnings Preview: Can AI and Cloud drive another strong quarter?
Over the years, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has transitioned from an on-premises, product-focused business model to a subscription-based services platform. The company's unique approach to cloud technology, with a focus
Key takeaways from Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Q1 2025 earnings report
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down 6% on Wednesday following the announcement of the company’s earnings results for the first quarter of 2025. Although the discount retailer
CrowdStrike Q1 2026 adj. earnings drop; revenue up 20%
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026, despite an increase in revenues. Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to