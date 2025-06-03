Key highlights from Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q1 2026 earnings results

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Sales of $1.5 billion were up 2% compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales were up 2.5%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $33.5 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to a loss of $40.1 million, or $0.90 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.18.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects total sales of $1.47-1.51 billion. Same-store sales are expected to be down 1.5% to up 1% in Q2.

For fiscal year 2026, total sales are expected to be $6.57-6.80 billion. Same-store sales are expected to be down 2% to up 1.5% for the year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $7.70-9.38.

