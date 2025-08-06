Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Snap’s (SNAP) Q2 2025 earnings results
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results.
Revenue was $1.34 billion, up 9% year-over-year.
Net loss was $263 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $249 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.
Global monthly active users (MAU) were 932 million, up 7% year-over-year.
Daily active users (DAU) were 469 million, up 9% year-over-year.
For the third quarter of 2025, Snap expects revenue to be $1.47-1.50 billion. DAU is expected to be approx. 476 million in Q3.
Prior performance
