Key highlights from Snap’s (SNAP) Q2 2025 earnings results

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results.

Revenue was $1.34 billion, up 9% year-over-year.

Net loss was $263 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $249 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Global monthly active users (MAU) were 932 million, up 7% year-over-year.

Daily active users (DAU) were 469 million, up 9% year-over-year.

For the third quarter of 2025, Snap expects revenue to be $1.47-1.50 billion. DAU is expected to be approx. 476 million in Q3.

