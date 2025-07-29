Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q2 2025 earnings results
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $111.6 billion compared to $98.8 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $3.4 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared to $4.2 billion, or $4.54 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.08.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects total revenue to be $445.5-448.0 billion. Net earnings are expected to be at least $13.3 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be at least $14.65 and adjusted EPS is expected to be at least $16.00 for the year.
