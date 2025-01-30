Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q4 2024 earnings results
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues were $25.3 billion, up 1.5% from the same period a year ago.
Net income was $1.72 billion, or $2.01 per share, compared to $1.60 billion, or $1.87 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.75, up 11.3% from last year.
For the full year of 2025, UPS expects consolidated revenue to be approx. $89 billion.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MA Earnings: Mastercard Q4 revenue and adj. profit beat estimates
Credit card company Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The results also beat Wall Street's estimates. Net revenue increased 14%
Altria Group (MO) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues remained flat at $5.9 billion compared to the prior-year quarter. Net earnings increased 47.5% to
META Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Meta Platforms’ Q4 2024 financial results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $48.39 billion. Net income increased 49% to $20.84 billion while earnings per