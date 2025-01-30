Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q4 2024 earnings results

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues were $25.3 billion, up 1.5% from the same period a year ago.

Net income was $1.72 billion, or $2.01 per share, compared to $1.60 billion, or $1.87 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.75, up 11.3% from last year.

For the full year of 2025, UPS expects consolidated revenue to be approx. $89 billion.

Prior performance