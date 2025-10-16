Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Key highlights from US Bancorp’s (USB) Q3 2025 earnings results
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total net revenue increased 6.8% year-over-year to $7.32 billion.
Net income applicable to US Bancorp increased 16.7% to $2 billion compared to last year. Earnings per share was $1.22, up 18.4% YoY.
Net interest income rose 2.1% to $4.2 billion while non-interest income grew 14.1% to $3 billion. Noninterest expense dipped slightly to $4.2 billion.
