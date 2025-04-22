Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Verizon’s (VZ) Q1 2025 earnings results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue was $33.5 billion, up 1.5% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to Verizon increased 6% to $4.88 billion, or $1.15 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.19 compared to $1.15 last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2025, Verizon expects adjusted EPS to grow 0-3%.
The stock was down 4% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Domino’s Pizza expected to report higher Q1 sales and profit
Despite challenging market conditions and pressure on consumer spending, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) has maintained stable sales growth by leveraging the brand’s popularity. The company continues to expand its
What to expect when Altria (MO) reports Q1 2025 earnings results
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) were down over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained over 10% in the past three months. The tobacco company is scheduled to
Earnings: Blackstone reports lower Q1 2025 revenue and profit
Blackstone, Inc. (NYSE: BX) has reported a decline in revenue and net income for the first quarter of 2025 when the investment giant's assets under management grew in double digits.