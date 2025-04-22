Key highlights from Verizon’s (VZ) Q1 2025 earnings results

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total operating revenue was $33.5 billion, up 1.5% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Verizon increased 6% to $4.88 billion, or $1.15 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.19 compared to $1.15 last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For fiscal year 2025, Verizon expects adjusted EPS to grow 0-3%.

The stock was down 4% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

