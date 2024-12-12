Key metrics from Adobe’s (ADBE) Q4 2024 earnings results

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported revenue of $5.61 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 11% year-over-year on both a reported and constant currency basis.

Net income was $1.68 billion, or $3.79 per share, compared to $1.48 billion, or $3.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.81.

For the first quarter of 2025, Adobe expects total revenue of $5.63-5.68 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.95-5.00.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects total revenue of $23.30-23.55 billion and adjusted EPS of $20.20-20.50.

