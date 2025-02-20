Key metrics from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Q3 2025 earnings results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported earnings results for the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue was $38.38 billion, up 8% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $6.70 billion.

Diluted earnings per ADS was $2.79. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $2.93, up 13% YoY.

As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments included in equity securities and other investments on the consolidated balance sheets were $83.57 billion.

Prior performance