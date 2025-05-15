Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key metrics from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Q4 2025 earnings results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue was $32.5 billion, up 7% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $1.70 billion.
Diluted earnings per ADS was $0.71. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $1.73, up 23% YoY.
During the quarter, BABA repurchased a total of 51 million ordinary shares (equivalent to 6 million ADSs) for a total of $0.6 billion.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Deere & Company (DE) Q2 2025 earnings fall on lower revenues
The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), a leading manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, on Thursday reported a double-digit fall in revenue and net income for the second quarter of 2025. The company's
WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q1 2026 earnings results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today. Total revenue of $165.6 billion was up 2.5%, or 4% in constant currency, year-over-year. Net sales of $164
CSCO Earnings: Cisco Q3 2025 profit rises on higher revenues, beats estimates
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the third quarter of 2025. The San Jose-headquartered