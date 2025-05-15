Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Key metrics from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Q4 2025 earnings results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue was $32.5 billion, up 7% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $1.70 billion.

Diluted earnings per ADS was $0.71. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $1.73, up 23% YoY.

During the quarter, BABA repurchased a total of 51 million ordinary shares (equivalent to 6 million ADSs) for a total of $0.6 billion.

