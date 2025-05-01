Key metrics from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2025 earnings results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $155.7 billion.

Net income increased to $17.1 billion, or $1.59 per share, from $10.4 billion, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 2% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

North America segment sales increased 8% while International segment sales increased 5% year-over-year. AWS segment sales increased 17%.

For the second quarter of 2025, net sales are expected to be $159-164 billion, representing a growth of 7-11% YoY.

