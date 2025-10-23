Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key metrics from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q3 2025 earnings results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues of $13.69 billion remained relatively unchanged versus the year-ago period.
Net loss amounted to $114 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a loss of $149 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.17.
Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.45-0.75 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.65-0.95 for the full year.

