Key metrics from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q3 2025 earnings results

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues of $13.69 billion remained relatively unchanged versus the year-ago period.

Net loss amounted to $114 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a loss of $149 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.17.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.45-0.75 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.65-0.95 for the full year.

Prior performance