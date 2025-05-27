Key metrics from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q3 2025 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales of $4.5 billion were up 5.4% from the same period a year ago.
Total company same store sales grew 3.2%. Domestic same store sales were up 5% while international same store sales were down 9.2%.
Net income decreased 6.6% to $608.4 million while EPS was down 3.6% to $35.36 compared to last year.
During the quarter, AutoZone opened 54 new stores in the US, 25 in Mexico and five in Brazil for a total of 84 net new stores.
Prior performance
