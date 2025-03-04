Key metrics from Best Buy’s (BBY) Q4 2025 earnings results

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Enterprise revenue was $13.9 billion compared to $14.6 billion in the same quarter last year.
Net earnings were $117 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $460 million, or $2.12 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.58.
For fiscal year 2026, the company expects revenue of $41.4-42.2 billion, comparable sales of 0-2%, and adjusted EPS of $6.20-6.60.
