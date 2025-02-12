Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Key metrics from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q4 2024 earnings results

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $2.5 billion.  

Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $266.8 million, or $1.83 per share, compared to $249.7 million, or $1.71 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 17% YoY to $3.44.  

For full-year 2025, the company expects total revenue to decline by a mid-single digit percentage at constant currency versus full-year 2024.  Adjusted EPS is expected to be $15.25-16.25.

