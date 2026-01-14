Key metrics from Citigroup’s (C) Q4 2025 earnings results

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $19.9 billion, driven by growth in Banking, Services, US Personal Banking (USPB) and Wealth, offset by a decline in All Other. Adjusted revenues were up 8%.

Net income was $2.5 billion compared to $2.9 billion in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $3.6 billion.

GAAP earnings per share was $1.19 versus $1.34 last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.81.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.

On a reported basis, net interest income increased 14% while non-interest revenue decreased 27%.

During the quarter, Citigroup returned approx. $5.6 billion to common shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

The stock stayed green in premarket hours on Wednesday.