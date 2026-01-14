Key metrics from Citigroup’s (C) Q4 2025 earnings results

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $19.9 billion, driven by growth in Banking, Services, US Personal Banking (USPB) and Wealth, offset by a decline in All Other. Adjusted revenues were up 8%.
Net income was $2.5 billion compared to $2.9 billion in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $3.6 billion.
GAAP earnings per share was $1.19 versus $1.34 last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.81.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.
On a reported basis, net interest income increased 14% while non-interest revenue decreased 27%.
During the quarter, Citigroup returned approx. $5.6 billion to common shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.
The stock stayed green in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
GS Earnings: A snapshot of Goldman Sachs’ Q4 2025 results
Banking giant Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) on Thursday reported lower revenues and higher earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Net revenues decreased to $13.45 billion in
Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue and profits beat estimates
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $17.9 billion. Net income applicable to common shareholders was $4.3 billion, or
Key highlights from BlackRock’s (BLK) Q4 2025 earnings results
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $7 billion. Net income decreased 33% to $1.13 billion, or $7.16 per share,