Key metrics from eBay’s (EBAY) Q2 2024 earnings results

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 1% on a reported basis and up 2% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $18.4 billion, up 1% year-over-year.

Net income was $224 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to $171 million, or $0.32 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.18.

For the third quarter of 2024, eBay expects revenue of $2.50-2.56 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.15-1.20.

