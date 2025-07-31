Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key metrics from eBay’s (EBAY) Q2 2025 earnings results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results.
Revenue was $2.7 billion, up 6% on a reported basis and up 4% on an FX-neutral basis compared to the same period last year.
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $19.5 billion, up 6% on a reported basis and up 4% on an FX-neutral basis compared to last year.
GAAP net income increased 63% to $369 million and earnings per share grew 77% to $0.79 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 16% year-over-year to $1.37.
For the third quarter of 2025, revenue is expected to range between $2.69-2.74 billion, which represents a 3-5% FX-neutral YoY growth. GMV is expected to be $19.2-19.6 billion, up 3-5% YoY on an FX-neutral basis. GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.97-1.02 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.29-1.34.
