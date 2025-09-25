Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Key metrics from KB Home’s (KBH) Q3 2025 earnings results

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results.

Revenues were $1.62 billion compared to $1.75 billion in the same period last year.

Net income was $109.8 million compared to $157.3 million last year. Earnings per share declined 21% year-over-year to $1.61.

Homes delivered decreased 7% to 3,393 while net orders of 2,950 was down 4%. Average selling price was down slightly to $475,700.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects housing revenues of $6.10-6.20 billion and average selling price of approx. $483,000.

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

CarMax (KMX) Q2 2026 earnings drop on lower sales, miss estimates

Used car retailer CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) on Thursday reported a decline in earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, hurt by lower sales. Net sales and operating revenues

ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q4 2025 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues of $17.6 billion were up 7% in US dollars and up 4.5% in local currency compared to the

Earnings Preview: After a solid FY25, can Paychex maintain momentum in Q1?

Paychex's (NASDAQ: PAYX) strong fundamentals and successful business model have enabled it to effectively navigate market challenges, with the strategic Paycor acquisition and high client retention rates adding to the

Tags

HomebuildingMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top