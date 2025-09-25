Key metrics from KB Home’s (KBH) Q3 2025 earnings results

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results.

Revenues were $1.62 billion compared to $1.75 billion in the same period last year.

Net income was $109.8 million compared to $157.3 million last year. Earnings per share declined 21% year-over-year to $1.61.

Homes delivered decreased 7% to 3,393 while net orders of 2,950 was down 4%. Average selling price was down slightly to $475,700.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects housing revenues of $6.10-6.20 billion and average selling price of approx. $483,000.