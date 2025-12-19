Key metrics from KB Home’s (KBH) Q4 2025 earnings results

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Revenues were $1.69 billion, compared to $2.00 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $101.5 million, or $1.55 per share, compared to $190.6 million, or $2.52 per share, last year.

Homes delivered decreased 9% to 3,619 and net orders decreased 10% to 2,414 in Q4. Average selling price declined 7% to $465,600.

For the first quarter of 2026, KBH expects deliveries of 2,300-2,500 homes and housing revenues of $1.05-1.15 billion.

For the full year of 2026, the company expects deliveries to be 11,000-12,500 homes and housing revenues to be $5.10-6.10 billion.