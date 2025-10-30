Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key metrics from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q3 2025 earnings results
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales of $4.2 billion were in line with the prior year. Organic sales increased 2.5%.
Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation fell 51% year-over-year to $446 million.
GAAP EPS was $1.34, down 50% from the prior year. Adjusted EPS was $1.82 and broadly in line with a year ago.
For full-year 2025, adjusted EPS is expected to grow at a low-to-mid single digit rate on a constant-currency basis.
