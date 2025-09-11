Key metrics from Kroger’s (KR) Q2 2025 earnings results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total company sales remained flat at $33.9 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Excluding fuel and Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, sales increased 3.8%.
Identical sales, excluding fuel, increased 3.4%.
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. were $609 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to $466 million, or $0.64 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.04.
Earnings beat estimates while revenues missed the mark.
The company raised its guidance for the full year of 2025 and now expects identical sales, without fuel, to be up 2.7-3.4%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to range between $4.70-4.80.
The stock rose over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.
