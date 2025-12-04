Key metrics from Kroger’s (KR) Q3 2025 earnings results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total company sales rose to $33.9 billion from $33.6 billion in the same period last year. Identical sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.6%.

Net loss attributable to the Kroger Co. was $1.32 billion, or $2.02 per share, compared to $618 million, or $0.84 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew to $1.05 from $0.98 last year.

Kroger updated its guidance for full-year 2025 and now expects identical sales without fuel to grow 2.8-3.0%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $4.75-4.80.