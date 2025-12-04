Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Key metrics from Kroger’s (KR) Q3 2025 earnings results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total company sales rose to $33.9 billion from $33.6 billion in the same period last year. Identical sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.6%.

Net loss attributable to the Kroger Co. was $1.32 billion, or $2.02 per share, compared to $618 million, or $0.84 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew to $1.05 from $0.98 last year.

Kroger updated its guidance for full-year 2025 and now expects identical sales without fuel to grow 2.8-3.0%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $4.75-4.80.

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

CRM Earnings: Salesforce Q3 revenue up 8.6%; earnings beat estimates

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenues increased 8.6%. Adjusted net income increased to $3.25 per

Cloud Growth and AI Demand in focus as Oracle gears up for Q2 earnings

Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) began the new fiscal year on a mixed note, reporting Q1 FY26 results that grew year over year but fell short of market expectations.

Key takeaways from Macy’s (M) Q3 2025 earnings report

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) gained over 1% in mid-day trade on Wednesday after falling earlier in the day despite the company delivering better-than-expected results for the third quarter

Tags

Supermarkets

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top