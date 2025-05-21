Key metrics from Lowe’s (LOW) Q1 2025 earnings results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total sales were $20.9 billion compared to $21.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.
Comparable sales decreased 1.7%.
Net earnings were $1.64 billion, or $2.92 per share, compared to $1.75 billion, or $3.06 per share, last year.
Earnings beat expectations but revenue fell short.
For full year 2025, the company expects total sales of $83.5-84.5 billion and EPS of approx. $12.15-12.40. Comparable sales are expected to be flat to up 1% compared to the previous year.
The stock rose over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MDT Earnings: A snapshot of Medtronic’s Q4 2025 report
Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025, which translated into a sharp increase in net income. The company also
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q1 2025 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales of $23.8 billion were down 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Comparable sales decreased 3.8%, reflecting
Earnings Preview: Can Nvidia match its stellar FY25 performance this year?
For Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year in which the tech giant generated record-high revenue and profit, capitalizing on its leadership in the AI chip market.