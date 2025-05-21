Key metrics from Lowe’s (LOW) Q1 2025 earnings results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total sales were $20.9 billion compared to $21.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Comparable sales decreased 1.7%.

Net earnings were $1.64 billion, or $2.92 per share, compared to $1.75 billion, or $3.06 per share, last year.

Earnings beat expectations but revenue fell short.

For full year 2025, the company expects total sales of $83.5-84.5 billion and EPS of approx. $12.15-12.40. Comparable sales are expected to be flat to up 1% compared to the previous year.

The stock rose over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

