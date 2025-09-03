Key metrics from Macy’s (M) Q2 2025 earnings results

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 2.5% year-over-year to $4.8 billion. Comparable sales were up 0.8% on an owned basis and up 1.9% on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace (O+L+M) basis.

Net income was $87 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $150 million, or $0.53 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.41.

For fiscal year 2025, net sales are expected to be $21.15-21.45 billion. Comparable owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace sales are expected to be down around 1.5% to down around 0.5% compared to last year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.70-2.05.