Key metrics from Macy’s (M) Q3 2025 earnings results

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales of $4.71 billion dipped slightly from the same period a year ago.
Comparable sales were up 2.5% on an owned basis and up 3.2% on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace (O+L+M) basis.
Net income was $11 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $28 million, or $0.10 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.09 from $0.04 last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2025, net sales are expected to be $21.47-21.62 billion. Comparable owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace sales are expected to be flat to up 0.5% versus FY2024. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.00-2.20.
Despite the earnings beat, the stock fell over 5% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
