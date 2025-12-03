Key metrics from Macy’s (M) Q3 2025 earnings results

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales of $4.71 billion dipped slightly from the same period a year ago.

Comparable sales were up 2.5% on an owned basis and up 3.2% on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace (O+L+M) basis.

Net income was $11 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $28 million, or $0.10 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.09 from $0.04 last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For fiscal year 2025, net sales are expected to be $21.47-21.62 billion. Comparable owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace sales are expected to be flat to up 0.5% versus FY2024. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.00-2.20.

Despite the earnings beat, the stock fell over 5% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

