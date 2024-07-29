Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key metrics from McDonald’s (MCD) Q2 2024 earnings results
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues remained flat year-over-year at around $6.5 billion but rose 1% in constant currencies.
Global comparable sales decreased 1%.
Net income decreased 12% to $2 billion, or $2.80 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 6% to $2.97.
Systemwide sales decreased 1% in the quarter.
