Key metrics from McDonald’s (MCD) Q3 2025 earnings results
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $7 billion. Global comparable sales increased 3.6%.
Net income rose 1% to $2.3 billion compared to last year.
GAAP earnings per share rose 2% to $3.18 while adjusted EPS remained flat at $3.22.
Global systemwide sales were over $36 billion, up 8% YoY.
