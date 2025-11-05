Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Key metrics from McDonald’s (MCD) Q3 2025 earnings results

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $7 billion. Global comparable sales increased 3.6%.

Net income rose 1% to $2.3 billion compared to last year.

GAAP earnings per share rose 2% to $3.18 while adjusted EPS remained flat at $3.22.

Global systemwide sales were over $36 billion, up 8% YoY.

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

AMD reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and earnings; results beat estimates

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

Earnings Preview: What to look for when Cisco (CSCO) reports Q1 FY26 results

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, ended fiscal 2025 on a positive note, with the business benefiting from a sharp increase in

Key takeaways from Pfizer’s (PFE) Q3 2025 earnings report

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) stayed green during midday trade on Tuesday following the company’s announcement of its third quarter 2025 earnings results. The top and bottom line numbers

Tags

Hotels & Restaurants

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top