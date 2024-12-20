Key metrics from Nike’s (NKE) Q2 2025 earnings results

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported total revenues of $12.4 billion for the second quarter of 2025, down 8% on a reported basis and down 9% on a currency-neutral basis.
Net income was $1.2 billion, down 26%, and earnings per share was $0.78, down 24%, compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations.
During the second quarter, the company returned approx. $1.6 billion to shareholders.
At the end of the quarter, cash and equivalents and short-term investments stood at $9.8 billion.
