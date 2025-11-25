Key metrics from Nio’s (NIO) Q3 2025 earnings results

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $3.06 billion, up 16.7% from the same period a year ago.
Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was $514.2 million.
Net loss per ordinary share/ADS was $0.21. Adjusted net loss per share/ADS was $0.15.
Vehicle sales were $2.69 billion, up 15% from last year. Vehicle deliveries were 87,071, up 40.8% from last year.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects deliveries of vehicles to be between 120,000-125,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approx. 65.1-72.0% from the same quarter of 2024. Total revenues are expected to be $4.6-4.7 billion, representing an increase of approx. 66.3-72.8% from the same period last year.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Salesforce (CRM) is set to report Q3 2026 earnings. Here’s what to expect
Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) has delivered an impressive performance in the first half of FY26, reporting stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings. It is preparing to report third-quarter results -- at a
What to look for when Dollar Tree (DLTR) reports Q3 2025 earnings results
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 34% year-to-date. The discount store chain is scheduled to report its earnings results
Target (TGT): Here’s how the retailer is reshaping its business
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) jumped 5% on Friday. The stock has dropped 11% in the past three months. The retail giant delivered a muted performance in the third quarter