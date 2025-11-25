Key metrics from Nio’s (NIO) Q3 2025 earnings results

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenues were $3.06 billion, up 16.7% from the same period a year ago.

Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was $514.2 million.

Net loss per ordinary share/ADS was $0.21. Adjusted net loss per share/ADS was $0.15.

Vehicle sales were $2.69 billion, up 15% from last year. Vehicle deliveries were 87,071, up 40.8% from last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects deliveries of vehicles to be between 120,000-125,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approx. 65.1-72.0% from the same quarter of 2024. Total revenues are expected to be $4.6-4.7 billion, representing an increase of approx. 66.3-72.8% from the same period last year.