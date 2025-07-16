Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Key metrics from PNC Financial Services’ (PNC) Q2 2025 earnings results
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue of $5.7 billion increased 4% year-over-year, driven by growth in non-interest income and net interest income.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.53 billion, or $3.85 per share, compared to $1.35 billion, or $3.39 per share, last year.
In the Retail Banking segment, earnings decreased 21% versus last year, driven by lower non-interest income, a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense, partly offset by increased net interest income.
In Corporate & Institutional Banking, earnings increased 17%, reflecting higher net interest income and non-interest income as well as a lower provision for credit losses, partly offset by higher non-interest expense.
In Asset Management Group, earnings increased 36%, due to higher revenue and a provision recapture, partly offset by higher non-interest expense.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2025 sales and earnings beat estimates
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted profit. The results also exceeded Wall Street's
US Bancorp (USB) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total net revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $7 billion. Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders rose
Key highlights from GE Aerospace’s (GE) Q2 2025 earnings results
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $11 billion. Adjusted revenue grew 23% to $10.1 billion. Net income attributable to