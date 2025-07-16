Key metrics from PNC Financial Services’ (PNC) Q2 2025 earnings results

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenue of $5.7 billion increased 4% year-over-year, driven by growth in non-interest income and net interest income.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.53 billion, or $3.85 per share, compared to $1.35 billion, or $3.39 per share, last year.

In the Retail Banking segment, earnings decreased 21% versus last year, driven by lower non-interest income, a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense, partly offset by increased net interest income.

In Corporate & Institutional Banking, earnings increased 17%, reflecting higher net interest income and non-interest income as well as a lower provision for credit losses, partly offset by higher non-interest expense.

In Asset Management Group, earnings increased 36%, due to higher revenue and a provision recapture, partly offset by higher non-interest expense.