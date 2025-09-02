Key metrics from Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q2 2026 earnings results

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Sales were $1.5 billion, up 3% compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales were up 2%.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $9.1 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a loss of $101.5 million, or $2.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose to $1.61 from $1.25 last year.

For the third quarter of 2026, Signet expects total sales of $1.34-1.38 billion while same-store sales are expected to range between down 1.25% to up 1.25%.

The company revised its outlook for fiscal year 2026 and now expects total sales to be $6.67-6.82 billion and same-store sales to range between down 0.75% to up 1.75%.